Carpe Diem Take Part In 5km Run For Angelman Syndrome Day

Written by YGTV Team on 19 February 2024 .

Carpe Diem runners took part in an awareness-raising 5km run for Angelman Syndrome last Thursday evening.

A statement from Carpe Diem Running Club follows below:

Nineteen runners dressed in blue for the run, which was organised by Carpe Diem Runner Jane Tunbridge, whose son Sean has the condition.

After the run, the Moorish Castle was lit up in blue to mark International Angelman Syndrome Day.

Jane said: "We wanted to raise awareness because as a community we must spread the word. Through awareness we can build a more inclusive world & together we can create a brighter future.

"We would like to thank Carpe Diem for their support, understanding and willingness to raise awareness of Sean’s disability. You are all more than just fellow runners. You're all members of Team Sean."

Angelman syndrome is a genetic disorder. It causes delayed development, problems with speech and balance, intellectual disability, and, sometimes, seizures. People with Angelman syndrome often smile and laugh frequently, and have happy, excitable personalities.

For more information about Sean and to follow his journey, visit Instagram #teamsean24 and X (Twitter) The Adventures of Team Sean.