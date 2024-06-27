St. Anne's Donate Over £4000 To Local Charities And Associations

27 June 2024

On Friday, St. Anne's upper Primary held an assembly dedicated to kindness and giving back to the community. Thirteen local charities and associations were invited to attend this special event, where they were presented with generous donations raised by the school’s staff, pupils, and their families.

Throughout the year, the St. Anne's community worked tirelessly to raise over £4000 through various fundraising activities. These included school discos, dedicated charity days, participation in the GBC Open Day, the annual Polar Bear Swim, and a Health and Fitness Day. The collective efforts of everyone involved have made a significant impact on the lives of many.

The nominated charities and associations that benefited from the school's fundraising efforts are:

Nautilus Project

Mary’s Meals

Action for Schools

SNAG

Possabilities

The Gibraltar Alzheimer's & Dementia Association (GADS)

Mind Space Project

Prostate Cancer

Gibraltar Cardiac Association

MBS Wellbeing

Motor Neuron Disease Association (MND)

Help Me Learn Africa

The EV Foundation

During the assembly, representatives from these organizations were present to receive the donations and express their gratitude. The event highlighted the importance of community spirit and the difference that collective kindness can make.

Mrs. Andrews, Headteacher of St. Anne's, commented on the success of the initiative, stating, "We are immensely proud of our pupils, staff, and families for their unwavering support and generosity. This assembly is a testament to the power of kindness and the impact we can have when we come together as a community."

The assembly was not only a celebration of the funds raised but also an inspiration for continued charitable efforts. St. Anne's School remains committed to fostering a spirit of giving and community involvement, encouraging students to understand and practice compassion and generosity in their everyday lives.