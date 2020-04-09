RGP Carry Out Further Civil Contingencies and Drug Arrests

Written by YGTV Team on 09 April 2020 .

The RGP say yesterday evening saw two juveniles arrested for Non compliance of Civil Contingency Regulations, with a further two adults arrested for drug offences.

A statement from the RGP follows below:

Yesterday evening two juveniles were arrested for Non compliance of Civil Contingency Regulations after being stopped by officers at Line Wall Road, having no reason to be away from their residence and refusing to comply with directions to return home. They have both been charged with the offence and will be appearing in Juvenile Court this morning.

In another case a 23 year old female was arrested on suspicion Possession and supply of a controlled Class B drug to another. The drugs in question were a small amount of Cannabis Resin. A search was conducted at her residence in Glacis Estate where a further small amount of Cannabis Resin was seized, resulting in the arrest of a 29 year old male for Possession of the drugs. Both are currently on Police bail.





