Spanish National Arrested For Possession Of Cocaine

Written by YGTV Team on 11 June 2020 .

Spanish national Samuel Diaz Pizarro 35, was arrested by RGP Drug Squad officers last night in the area of the construction site at the rear of Eastern Beach.

A statement from the RGP follows below:

Acting on information received, police officers were carrying out observations in the vicinity when the suspect was stopped just before midnight.

A subsequent search revealed that the man was in possession of a package containing approximately 41 grammes of cocaine.

Diaz Pizarro was arrested and later charged with several offences: possession, possession with intent to supply and importation of approximately 41 grammes of cocaine; obstructing police and entering into Gibraltar other than through an authorised entry point.

The man will be appearing in court today.

The street value of a gramme of cocaine is about £60.





