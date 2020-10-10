Four Arrested For Affray At Glacis Estate

Written by YGTV Team on 10 October 2020 .

At about 3pm on the 8th October and as a result of reports from residents at Glacis Estate, Response Teams Officers attended to a fight in progress by Referendum House, Glacis Estate. Four persons were identified as having been involved in the incident and were arrested as follows:

A 16 year old male arrested for the offence of Affray



A 17 year old male arrested for the offence of Affray



A 28 year old female and a 29 year old male arrested for the offences of Affray, possession of offensive weapons, being a baseball bat and a kitchen knife and being in possession of small amounts of both herbal cannabis and cannabis resin.

No serious injuries were sustained with all four being conveyed to New Mole House Police Station where they were interviewed under caution. They are currently on Police bail with strict bail conditions imposed.