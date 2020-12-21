Four People to be fined £1,000 each following Friday Demo

Written by YGTV Team on 21 December 2020 .

The RGP says that, following the demonstration held outside Convent Place on Friday evening, four individuals will be served with Fixed Penalty Notices (FPNs) under Civil Contingencies Emergency (Coronavirus) (Restrictions on Gatherings and Other matters) (No3) Regulations 2020.

Under Paragraph 4(4) of the relevant legislation, the Commissioner of Police ‘may give a direction to the persons organising or taking part in the gathering to not hold or attend the gathering.’ As, on Friday afternoon, the said individuals had been served with a written warning not to contravene the legislation, these individuals will each now be issued with a £1,000 FPN.

A further individual was served with a £100 FPN. Although he had not been served with a direction under Paragraph 4(4), whilst at the gathering he failed to comply with a direction of a police officer and was therefore served with an FPN of £100.