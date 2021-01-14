UK National Charged For Incident At The Convent

Written by YGTV Team on 14 January 2021 .

Following yesterday afternoon’s incident at the Convent, the RGP say they have charged Samuel LLOYD, 42, of Saddleworth, UK, with; Obstructing Police, Making Disturbances and Breaching the Civil Contingencies Emergency Coronavirus Regulations. He is due to appear in court this morning.

A statement from the RGP follows below:

Samuel LLOYD, 42, of Saddleworth, UK, has been charged with the following offences:

1 - Obstructing Police

2 - Making Disturbances

3 - Breaching the Civil Contingencies Emergency Coronavirus Regulations

The charges follow his arrest after an incident at the Convent this afternoon.

At around 1400, police received a report that a male had climbed onto the roof of the building and was protesting on behalf of homeless people.

Police officers were deployed to the area where they cordoned off the street to both vehicles and pedestrians. Traffic diversions were also put in place.

The RGP were supported by the Gibraltar Defence Police, the Gibraltar Ambulance Service and by Gibraltar Fire and Rescue Services, who arranged for a hydraulic crane to be brought to the scene.

Officers climbed on to the roof where they attempted to talk the man down.

Just after 1500, the male made his own way down from the roof and was then arrested for the above mentioned offences.

LLOYD is due to appear before the Magistrates’ Court in the morning (Thursday 14th January 2021).





