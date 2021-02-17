Six Month Sentence for Local Man

Written by YGTV Team on 17 February 2021 .

A local man has been sentenced to six months’ imprisonment by the Supreme Court today in relation to charges of Theft and False Accounting.

Kristian Origo, 30, was arrested following a complaint made to the Royal Gibraltar Police by HM Customs in December 2019. He was working as a Customs officer at the time.

An extensive investigation by detectives from the RGP’s Criminal Investigation Department identified offences committed by ORIGO between the 5th of November and 12th of December 2019.

He was later charged with Theft and False Accounting relating to Import Duty fees.

Origo had earlier pleaded guilty to the charges and was sentenced today.