Ship's Master Charged Following Oil Spill

Written by YGTV Team on 25 February 2021 .

An Indian national, Ashish MAINI (43) has today been recalled from police bail and charged with the following two offences:

- Master of a vessel allowing oil to be discharged into Port Waters, contrary to Section 47(5) of the Port Rules.



- Damaging a breeding site of a wild animal of a European Protected Species, contrary to Section 17T(1)(d) of the Nature Protection Act.



The charges relate to an oil spill in Gibraltar waters involving the AM Ghent.

He will appear in the Magistrates Court tomorrow morning.



The investigation has been conducted together with the Gibraltar Port Authority, Gibraltar Maritime Administration and the Department of Environment.

