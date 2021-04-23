Cross-border cocaine supplier arrested and charged

23 April 2021

Spanish national Luis Miguel ROJAS DE FEDERICO (48), a resident of La Linea, has today been charged with the following offences:

1) Importation of a controlled Class A drug



2) Possession of a controlled Class A drug.



3) Possession with intent to supply a controlled Class A drug

His arrest follows an operation conducted early this morning by RGP Drug Squad officers, culminating with the subject being intercepted shortly after riding his motorcycle into Gibraltar. He was found to be carrying 17 individual wrappers containing cocaine, weighing approximately 21grams and with a street value of just over £1,200.

He was later interviewed by detectives, charged and detained in police custody until his appearance before the Magistrates' Court on Monday 26th April. His motorcycle has also been seized in connection with this investigation.

Today's operation was supported by officers from HM Customs.