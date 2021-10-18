RGP Make Fresh Appeal In The Case Of Michael Montegriffo

Written by YGTV Team on 18 October 2021 .

The Royal Gibraltar Police continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the death of 58-year-old Michael Montegriffo who was found lying on the ground at Gavino’s Dwellings on Prince Edward’s Road, on Saturday 7th July 2018, at around 11:15am.

A statement from the RGP follows below:

At the time he was wearing a red T-shirt and blue denim shorts.

Despite three years having elapsed since Michael’s death, the RGP are still anxious to speak to people, especially those who may not be aware of the significance of things they may have seen on the day in question.

In the past, police officers have concentrated on speaking to people who were in the immediate vicinity of Gavino’s Dwellings. It has now been decided to throw the net more widely and to interview anyone who might have been within several hundred metres of the scene.

The RGP have released images of several people who were in the wider area at the time. Each of these individuals in an image is asked to make contact with the RGP on This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or via the Duty Officer on 200 72500.



