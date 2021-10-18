Man With Forged Passport Sentenced

A man who attempted to board a flight at Gibraltar International Airport with a forged passport has been given a four-week prison sentence this morning.

Mohammad Nour Jawish, 34, a Syrian national, pleaded Guilty to both counts of Being a Non-Gibraltarian found in Gibraltar without a Valid Permit or Certificate and Knowingly Using a Forged or Irregular Passport.

He was detained just before 3pm yesterday as he attempted to enter the Departure Lounge to board a flight to London.

His arrest came after the Borders and Coastguard Agency reported to the police that he was in possession of a forged passport.

Detectives from the Royal Gibraltar Police’s Special Branch then arrested and later charged him.

For the offence of being a Non-Gibraltarian found in Gibraltar without a Valid Permit or Certificate, a detention and removal order was granted by the courts, meaning he will be deported from the Rock after his four week prison sentence at HM Prison.