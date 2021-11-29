Drink Driver Banned And Fined

Written by YGTV Team on 29 November 2021 .

A local woman has been disqualified from driving for 18 months and fined £500 after pleading guilty to drink driving.

A statement from the RGP follows below:

Douaa Lachhab, 26, of the Upper Town, was sentenced at the Magistrates’ Court this morning.

Police were called to a traffic collision close to Coaling Island just after 1am on Saturday 2 October this year – where a car had collided with and knocked over a lamppost.

On police arrival, Lachhab initially denied being involved in the collision, but later admitted that she had driven into the lamppost.

She then blew 100ug on the road side breathalyser test and was arrested and later charged with Driving with Alcohol Concentration over Limit.

The legal limit is 35 micrograms (ug) of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath.

Later at New Mole House, she was breathalysed again for evidential purposes and blew 87ug.

If anyone has concerns about a person driving whilst under the influence of alcohol or drugs, they can call the RGP in confidence on 200 72500 or 199 in emergencies.