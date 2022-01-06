Man Charged with Stealing a Vessel appears in Court

A local man has appeared in the Magistrates’ Court this morning after he was charged with stealing a £4,000 boat from Gibraltar.

Darryll Martinez, 33, is alleged to have stolen the vessel from Ocean Village Marina just after 2pm on 2 August last year.

It’s alleged that the defendant then navigated the vessel out of the marina and took it to the Spanish autonomous city of Ceuta, where it was detained by the Spanish authorities later that same day. The vessel remains in Ceuta.

Following an investigation by the Royal Gibraltar Police Marine Section, Martinez was arrested on suspicion of the Theft at Mid Harbours Marina at 11pm on 28 September 2021.

He was interviewed and bailed, before being charged for Theft of the vessel last night at New Mole House.

His case has been adjourned until later this month.