Teenager Remanded In Prison

Written by YGTV Team on 20 April 2022 .

A local teenager who is alleged to have broken into a car was remanded at HM Prison Windmill Hill by the Magistrates’ Court yesterday.

A statement from the RGP follows below:

Ben Brown, 18, appeared in court on Tuesday morning after being charged with Destroying or Damaging Property and Theft.

His arrest came after police received a report late on Monday evening that a car had been broken into in Sir William Jackson Grove Car Park.

The vehicle’s owner found that a window had been smashed and the vehicle had been rummaged through.

On police arrival, Brown was identified as a suspect on CCTV and arrested at an address in Gib 5 approximately an hour later.

Brown, who had been ordered to stay at his mother’s residence in the Upper Town from 8pm to 8am on April 12 by the Magistrates’ Court in relation to another matter, was then further arrested for a Breach of Court Curfew.

He was taken to New Mole House, interviewed and kept in overnight before being charged yesterday (Tuesday) morning.

He will next appear at the Magistrates’ Court at 10am on Tuesday 26 April.





