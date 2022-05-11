Teenager Charged with Burglary

Written by YGTV Team on 11 May 2022 .

A local teenager will appear in court tomorrow morning after being charged with Burglary.

Michael Martin, 18, of Flat Bastion Road, was arrested at a residence in Laguna Estate this morning, before being charged at New Mole House this afternoon.



His arrest was in relation to a burglary at a business in Queensway, which happened in the early hours of Monday 4 April last month.



Following an intensive investigation by detectives from the Crime & Protective Services Division, Martin was charged with one count of Burglary.



He will remain in police custody tonight until his appearance before the Magistrates’ Court tomorrow morning.



