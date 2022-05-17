Drink Driver Banned And Fined

Written by YGTV Team on 17 May 2022 .

A Spanish national has been banned from driving for 12 months and fined £400 after he was caught drink driving on Corral Road last December.

A statement from the RGP follows below:

Jose Antonio Garcia Niebla, 28, of San Roque, was sentenced at the Magistrates’ Court this morning, after earlier pleading guilty to Driving Whilst Over the Prescribed Limit.

His arrest came just after 4am on the morning of Saturday 4 December last year, after officers spotted his car driving north along Corral Road, heading towards Winston Churchill Avenue.

Night shift officers saw the vehicle continuously swerving left and right and going into the opposite oncoming lane.

Officers stopped the vehicle at the entrance to Laguna Estate and on talking to Garcia Niebla, they noticed his speech was slurred and that his breath smelt strongly of alcoholic drink.

He was breathalysed at the side of the road and gave a reading of 85ug/100ml – the legal limit is 35 micrograms (ug) of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath.

He was then arrested and taken to New Mole House, where a urine sample was taken for testing.

It later confirmed his concentration of alcohol was 203 milligrams per 100 millilitres of urine, the legal limit is 107 milligrams per 100 millilitres.

If anyone has concerns about a person driving whilst under the influence of alcohol or drugs, they can call the RGP in confidence on 200 72500 or 199 in emergencies.





