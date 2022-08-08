Teenager Disqualified From Driving

Written by YGTV Team on 08 August 2022 .

A local man has been banned from driving for 18 months after pleading guilty to Dangerous Driving.

A statement from the RGP follows below:

Jason Agripino Raposo, 18, of Cumberland Road, was sentenced at the Magistrates’ Court last Friday morning.

He was also fined £1,000 and given a three-month prison sentence – suspended for 18 months.

For the offences of Failing to Stop and No Insurance, for which he also pleaded guilty, he received no separate penalty.

His arrest came in the early hours of Sunday 8 May this year, when officers observed the teenager riding a Yamaha N-Max at speed and almost losing control of it on Waterport Road, whilst heading in the direction of the Evacuation Roundabout.

Officers activated their blue lights and sirens to instruct him to stop, but he made off at speed towards Europort Road.

Agripino Raposo continued driving at speed past the road works by Bishop Caruana Road and was driving on the left hand side of the road against the flow of traffic, all the way up to the Mid Harbour Roundabout.

After remaining in the left hand lane, he took a blind corner at speed, against the flow of traffic on the roundabout.

He then headed north towards the Mid-Town Car Park and onto the junction by Regal House, continuing at speed through traffic lights that were red at the time.

At the roundabout on Glacis Road, he used the left hand side of the road again, going against the flow of traffic by the entrance to Ocean Village. He then headed towards Bayside Road and rode on the footpath outside Victoria Stadium for about 30 metres.

