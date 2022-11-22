British Sign Language Video Interpreting Service Used At New Mole House

Written by YGTV Team on 22 November 2022 .

A new British Sign Language video interpreting service which allows the deaf community to report crimes to the RGP was used for the first time at New Mole House last week.

A statement from the RGP follows below:

The service helped two hearing-impaired people to complete a report by using a video link to speak to a UK based sign language interpreter.

The interpreter then translated what they were saying to the police officer.

It’s hoped the new service will make it easier for hearing-impaired people to report crimes to the RGP.

Detective Constable Paul Gache, who is one of several RGP officers who can use British Sign Language, said: “It’s a landmark occasion for the RGP, as our police officers can now effectively communicate with members of the deaf community by the use of a British Sign Language interpreter.”





