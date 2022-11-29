Drink Driver Banned

29 November 2022

A local man has been banned from driving for three months after he was caught drink driving last weekend.

A statement from the RGP follows below:

Mark Edwards, 35, of Harbour Views, pleaded guilty to Driving a Motor Vehicle with Alcohol Concentration over Limit at the Magistrates’ Court yesterday.

He was also fined £250.

His arrest came just after 3:30am last Saturday morning, when Response Team officers spotted him riding a motorcycle the wrong way on Bayside Road towards Winston Churchill Avenue.

Officers then spoke to Edwards and smelt alcoholic drink on his breath.

He then blew 48ug on the roadside breath test and was arrested and taken to New Mole House, where he blew 40ug on the evidential breath test machine.





