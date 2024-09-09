Two men charged with Attempted Burglary And Going Equipped

Written by YGTV Team on 09 September 2024 .

Two men have been charged with a number of offences following a report of an Attempted Burglary at a social club in the Westside area.

37 year old UK national Riyen LEA, of no fixed place of abode, has been charged with the following offences:

One count of Attempted Burglary

One count of Going Equipped for stealing

One count of Carrying an Offensive Weapon in a public place

One count of Resisting or Obstructing Police

33 year old Canadian national Mohamed AHMED, of no fixed place of abode, has been charged with the following offences:

One count of Attempted Burglary

One count of Going Equipped for stealing

One count of Resisting or Obstructing Police

The arrests came about after uniformed Response Team officers on patrol in the early hours of Saturday 7th September, responded to a report of an attempted burglary at the premises of a social club situated in the area Westside Area. Upon being challenged, both individuals fled the area but were arrested shortly afterwards. They were found in possession of a bag containing spare items of clothing and a crow-bar type implement.

After being processed at New Mole House Police Station, the investigation was taken over by detectives from the RGP’s Crime & Protective Services division. Detectives completed extensive enquiries and interviews throughout Saturday and subsequently charged both men with the various offences.

Both remain detained in police custody and will be appearing before the Magistrates’ Court today.