Man Charged With Rape

Written by YGTV Team on 11 September 2024 .

72-year-old Ahmed FARISSI has been charged with one count of Rape and one count of Strangulation.

A statement from the RGP follows below:

The charges follow a report received by Response Team officers whilst attending a domestic-related incident at a residence in the Upper Town on Monday 8th September.

Following an extensive investigation conducted by Response Team officers and detectives from the RGP’s Crime and Protective Services division, FARISSI was charged during the evening of Monday 9th September.

He is due to appear before the Magistrates’ Court today (Wednesday 11th September).





