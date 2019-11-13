Poetry Competition Winners

The annual Poetry Competition organised by the Gibraltar Cultural Services and the Gibraltar Chronicle, attracted a total of 149 entries.

The Minister for Culture, Prof. Dr John Cortes, presented the awards earlier today at the Mario Finlayson Gallery, City Hall.

Commenting on the competition Minister Cortes said:

‘The Poetry Competition gives another dimension to culture and adds a literary aspect to HM Government autumn cultural programme. I am extremely pleased with the number of entries, but more importantly, with the quality of the entries.

“I would like to thank everyone involved in this venture, including the Gibraltar Chronicle, the Department of Education and especially the adjudicators Mr Charles Durante and Mrs Conchita Triay. However, I would like especially to thank the many individuals who put pen to paper and in doing so allowed us to enjoy their excellent work.”

The Prize winners are:

Overall Winner: Peter Aitken Schirmer – “The Final Truth?”

Runner-Up: Elena Scialtiel – “Across the Date Line”

Highly Commended: Louise Charlotte Ballantine – “A Pause”

Highly Commended: Lucy Constant – “I am Gibraltar”

Best Spanish Poem: Elena Scialtiel – “Maldición Gitana”



Runner up: Teresa Mascarenhas – “Volver a mi Hogar”

Highly Commended: David Chevasco – “For La Línea”

Highly Commended: Rosanna Morales – “La Concha”

School Years 11 – 13:

Winner: Vanda Adrienn Szilagyi – “Mi Recuerdo Más Amado”

Runner Up: Leah Borg – “Algún Día”

Highly Commended: Sheridan Jamie Povedano – “Boevatzia & Zaxvatat”

School Years 7 - 10:

Winner: Angelica Jane Bosco – “When Dogs Whimper”

Runner Up: Angelica Jane Bosco – “Autumn’s Eve”



Highly Commended: Esther Tricker – “Mistakes”

Highly Commended: Siena May Lee – “Alice in Brexitland”

Highly Commended: Lois Ana Lemmon – “My friend’s Depression”

School Years 3 – 6:



Winner: Aiden Barbara – “The Hunt”



Runner Up: Darcey Marie Evans - Cassano – “If I take one Step”

The Overall winner received a £500 cash prize and a trophy whilst the entry for the Best Poem in the Spanish language received a £50 cash prize and a trophy donated by the Ministry of Culture.

The winners in each school year category also received a trophy donated by the Ministry of Culture, as well as a £50 voucher and a pen kindly donated by the Gibraltar Chronicle.

Entries obtaining Runner-up Prizes and Highly Commended received their corresponding certificates from the Ministry for Culture and a pen also kindly donated by the Gibraltar Chronicle.

All winning entries will be published in the Gibraltar Chronicle.