Christmas Events Tomorrow In Casemates

Written by YGTV Team on 22 November 2019 .

Gibraltar Cultural Services and the Gibraltar Electricity Authority have confirmed that, despite all their efforts to proceed with the Christmas Festival of Lights as planned, given the current weather warnings, it has been decided to postpone the event to tomorrow, Saturday 23rd November as part of Winter Party in Town. The Winter Party is coordinated by the Ministry of Culture.

The programme of events will now be as follows:

4:00pm Calpe Band, the Gibraltar Band and Drums Associations and the Gibraltar Sea Scouts Pipe Band

4:30pm No Limits Entertainment

5:15pm Danza Academy



5:45pm Show Dance Company

6:15pm St Anne’s Choir

6:40pm GAMPA Choir



7:00pm Danza Academy, Mapping and Water Presentation

7:25pm Switching on the lights by Aaliyah Cano



7:30pm No Limits Entertainment



8:00pm Coldplace

9:30pm Crimson Clover



10:35pm No Limits Entertainment

The Government can confirm that the Christmas Fair Attractions will also be open tomorrow at John Mackintosh Square as from 11am. The Government has also confirmed that as part of the contract with the fair operators, the attractions will be free of charge tomorrow, for all the community to enjoy.