Miss Gibraltar At The Miss World Contest

Written by YGTV Team on 03 December 2019 .

Miss Gibraltar 2019, Celine Bolaños, recently left Gibraltar to participate at the Miss World Pageant being held in London. On her arrival, Miss Gibraltar, and the other 112 contestants have a full schedule of activities, receptions, filming, touring the City and rehearsing for the final.

Celine has already taken part in some of the fast track events which include the Top Model round, Talent round and the Sports Challenge. Celine is busy updating her journey on her social media channels including Miss Gibraltar Facebook, Miss World – Gibraltar Facebook, MobStar and Instagram.

The highlight of Celine's trip will be the Miss World Final to be held on Saturday 14th December in the Excel Arena in London. GBC will broadcast the Miss World Pageant live at 3pm on the 14th.