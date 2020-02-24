Jessica Acris Signs Up For Miss Gibraltar

Written by YGTV Team on 24 February 2020 .

Jessica Acris has signed up for this year’s Miss Gibraltar. She was joined by three other candidates on Friday evening. This is her individual profile.

FULL NAME: Jessica Acris

AGE: 21

STAR SIGN: Leo

OCCUPATION: Nursing Assistant

COLOUR OF HAIR: Ginger

COLOUR OF EYES: Hazel

LANGUAGES SPOKEN: English and Spanish.

HOBBIES & INTERESTS: I like photography, cooking, spending time with friends and family and going on adventures.

AMBITION: To further my career in the health and care industry.

WHY HAVE YOU ENTERED THE PAGEANT: I’m entering Miss Gibraltar to help boost my confidence.

WHY WOULD YOU LIKE TO BE MISS GIBRALTAR: To change the stereotype beauty queen, and prove that you don’t have to be slim and perfect to be a Miss Gibraltar.