Jessica Acris Signs Up For Miss Gibraltar

Jessica Acris has signed up for this year’s Miss Gibraltar. She was joined by three other candidates on Friday evening. This is her individual profile.

FULL NAME:  Jessica Acris

AGE:  21        

STAR SIGN:  Leo

OCCUPATION:  Nursing Assistant

COLOUR OF HAIR:  Ginger

COLOUR OF EYES: Hazel

LANGUAGES SPOKEN:  English and Spanish.

HOBBIES & INTERESTS: I like photography, cooking, spending time with friends and family and going on adventures.

AMBITION: To further my career in the health and care industry.

WHY HAVE YOU ENTERED THE PAGEANT: I’m entering Miss Gibraltar to help boost my confidence.

WHY WOULD YOU LIKE TO BE MISS GIBRALTAR: To change the stereotype beauty queen, and prove that you don’t have to be slim and perfect to be a Miss Gibraltar.

