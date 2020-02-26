Art Competition For Young Artists

Written by YGTV Team on 26 February 2020 .

The Art Competition for Young Artists organised by Gibraltar Cultural Services is being held at the John Mackintosh Hall. The competitive exhibition is part of the annual Youth Arts Jamboree.

The Minister for Culture, Dr John Cortes, officially opened the Exhibition and presented the awards yesterday evening. Twenty-five artists have submitted a total of sixty artworks. Local artist, Sebastian Rodriguez carried out the judging.

The prize winners are: 1st The Ministry of Culture Prize £1,000, Zulaika Vallance, “How People With Dwarfism Were Represented In The 1600s” (pictured below)

2nd The Aquagib Prize, £500, No. 41 Sara Rumford - “Into The Water 1”

The Kishin Alwani Foundation Award School Years 9 – 11, £500, David Llamas “Shells”

The Kishin Alwani Foundation Award School Years 12 – 13, £500, Grace Macniven, “The Process”

The Arts Society Sculpture Award, £500, Macarena Sánchez Yagüe, “Dresspreso, What Else”

The following received ‘Highly Commended’ Certificates:

Nicholas Perera “Fish”



Sara Rumford “Into The Water 2”

Jonathan Gingell “Water’s Motion”



Conor Lavagna “Guidance”



Lizhe Zhang “Summer in Austria”

Lizhe Zhang “Number 27”



Ethan Segovia “The Artist”

Zulaika Vallance “Teenage Heartbreak (in the eyes of our elders)”

Nicholas Perera “Antonio”

Tyrone Moreno “Hers”

The exhibition will be open to the general public from until Saturday 7th March, weekdays from 9am to 9.30pm and Saturdays from 10am to 2pm.