Lego Exhibition - Expressions Of Interest

Written by YGTV Team on 16 April 2020 .

One of the activities families in lockdown are engaged in is Lego, particularly the younger generation.

As a result, Gibraltar Cultural Services is today inviting expressions of interest for an exhibition of their creations to be held once ‘lockdown’ restrictions are lifted. If you fancy a new lockdown challenge, why not bring out the Lego box and start building? You could be a winner!

Organisations, entities, or individuals who may have or are considering spending time at home creating with Lego are invited to submit their interest and / or photos of what they have created to GCS, by email to: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

The closing date for expressions of interest / submissions is: Friday 8th May 2020.

For any inquiries please contact the Events Department, Gibraltar Cultural Services, or Tel: 200 67236 or e-mail as above.