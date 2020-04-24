Cultural Online Programming - Week 6
Gibraltar Cultural Services and GAMPA have announced the programme of events that will feature online as from Monday 27th April.
Monday 27th April 2020
10am Storytelling for Children from the John Mackintosh Hall Library
11am GAMPA performance
12noon GibTalks 2016 featuring John Goncalves
2pm BrightMed Talks featuring Randolph Matthews
Tuesday 28th April 2020 – Workers Memorial Day PH
10am Storytelling for Children - LIVE
11am Ambrose Avellano Art Exhibition at GEMA
12noon GibTalks 2016 featuring The Hon Edwin Reyes
2pm World Music Festival 2016 featuring Carminho
Wednesday 29th April 2020
10am Storytelling for Children from the John Mackintosh Hall Library
11am Jetstream Video Clips
12noon GibTalks 2016 featuring Paul Cosquieri
2pm Gibraltar Lockdown Part 2 featuring Nathan Conroy and Michael Prescott
Thursday 30th April 2020
10am Storytelling for Children - LIVE
11am GAMPA performance
12noon GibTalks 2016 featuring Polly Lavarello
2pm BrightMed Talks featuring Yochai Barak and Levi Attias
Friday 1st May 2020 – May Day PH
10am Storytelling for Children from the John Mackintosh Hall Library
11am Guy Valarino at Home
12noon GibTalks 2016 featuring The Hon Fabian Vinet
2pm World Music Festival 2017 featuring Yossi Fine and Ben Aylon
You can view these programmes online via www.culture.gi and www.gampa.gi websites as well as on their social media portals including Facebook.
For further information please contact Gibraltar Cultural Services on 20075669, 20067236, 202079750 or email: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.