Cultural Online Programming - Week 6

Written by YGTV Team on 24 April 2020 .

Gibraltar Cultural Services and GAMPA have announced the programme of events that will feature online as from Monday 27th April.

Monday 27th April 2020

10am Storytelling for Children from the John Mackintosh Hall Library

11am GAMPA performance



12noon GibTalks 2016 featuring John Goncalves



2pm BrightMed Talks featuring Randolph Matthews

Tuesday 28th April 2020 – Workers Memorial Day PH

10am Storytelling for Children - LIVE

11am Ambrose Avellano Art Exhibition at GEMA

12noon GibTalks 2016 featuring The Hon Edwin Reyes

2pm World Music Festival 2016 featuring Carminho

Wednesday 29th April 2020

10am Storytelling for Children from the John Mackintosh Hall Library



11am Jetstream Video Clips



12noon GibTalks 2016 featuring Paul Cosquieri

2pm Gibraltar Lockdown Part 2 featuring Nathan Conroy and Michael Prescott

Thursday 30th April 2020

10am Storytelling for Children - LIVE

11am GAMPA performance

12noon GibTalks 2016 featuring Polly Lavarello



2pm BrightMed Talks featuring Yochai Barak and Levi Attias

Friday 1st May 2020 – May Day PH

10am Storytelling for Children from the John Mackintosh Hall Library

11am Guy Valarino at Home



12noon GibTalks 2016 featuring The Hon Fabian Vinet



2pm World Music Festival 2017 featuring Yossi Fine and Ben Aylon

You can view these programmes online via www.culture.gi and www.gampa.gi websites as well as on their social media portals including Facebook.

For further information please contact Gibraltar Cultural Services on 20075669, 20067236, 202079750 or email: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.