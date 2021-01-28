Youth Arts Jamboree 2021

The 2021 Youth Arts Jamboree, organised by Gibraltar Cultural Services, on behalf of the Ministry of Culture, will this year take on a different focus, offering a variety of online opportunities and delivering other initiatives as soon as COVID-19 restrictions allow. GCS felt this development programme dedicated to young people needed to continue despite the current challenges, as its benefits are valuable and wide reaching.

Due to the restrictions, most of the programme will be virtual and online. The Youth Arts Jamboree will run from the 23rd of February to 6th March 2021. The programme commences with the Young Art Exhibition at the John Mackintosh Hall. The online content will run from 1st– 6th March and will include the celebration of World Book Day. There will be a variety of online activities to include art/heritage, movement, writing and illustration-based workshops. Other content will focus on promoting books and reading, with book reviews featured in the Gibraltar Chronicle, author interviews on Radio Gibraltar, author profiles on social media and book recommendations from a cross section of the community.

Other activities and workshops are being planned to target educational establishments and youth groups and will be delivered as soon as restrictions are lifted, and public health advice allows for this. The programme is tailored for children and young people aimed at inspiring, stimulating and encouraging creative output.

GCS is working with the Youth Service to deliver a variety of workshops, these have been specifically requested by their members. These will include ballroom dancing, yoga and mindfulness, movement/music, drama, social media (how to build a profile), jewellery workshops and art-based activities. The aim is to invest in young people, offering opportunities for growth and development. We are also working with educational establishments to deliver activities that complement their curriculum.

The Christopher Lloyd Britannica Online Quiz has now been rescheduled to May. Renowned international historian and author Christopher Lloyd will be teaming up with Gibraltar Cultural Services as part of a new development and educational initiative that will be delivered virtually in schools. Full details on can be found on the YouTube video in the following link: www.books.britannica.com/virtual-quiz-show . The sessions promise to be a fun and immersive way to learn about the world. The competition will be aimed at children and young people aged between 8 and 14 years old. There will be 8 school heats culminating with a grand final.

The Minister for Culture, Prof Dr John Cortes, said: ‘Despite lockdown and all COVID- 19 regulations, it gives me great pleasure to support the varied development programme that has been produced by Gibraltar Cultural Services once again this year. The programme is imaginative and promotes Culture actively, always within COVID-19 guidelines. Providing cultural activities for our children and young people is particularly important given the drastic changes to their lifestyle that they are having to endure.’

For any enquiries, please contact Gibraltar Cultural Services, Cultural Development Unit, on telephone 20079750 or email: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.