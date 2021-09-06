Library and Art Gallery Initiatives

Written by YGTV Team on 06 September 2021 .

Gibraltar Cultural Services on behalf of the Ministry of Culture will be launching several initiatives in relation to the public library and art galleries. The aim is to promote the love of reading and books, and the work of Gibraltar’s artists and art galleries.

The Book Club for children returns to the John Mackintosh Hall Library on Wednesdays at 5pm, as from the 29th of September. This is aimed at young people aged between 8-12 and will encourage reading and promote the love of literature.

Storytelling for the younger ones will restart at the library on the 14th of September, led by a group of committed volunteers. Sessions will run on Tuesday afternoons at 4:30pm with morning sessions on Thursday mornings at 10:30am.

If you are interested in being a volunteer, please contact the Development Unit to find out more on 20049161 or This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

In addition, GCS will be offering guided tours at GEMA Gallery, Montagu Bastion, every first Tuesday of the month. These will start on Tuesday 5th October at 11:30am, you will need to book your place by email, This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or by calling 20041826.

There will also be a guided tour at the Mario Finlayson National Gallery on Thursday 30th September at 10:30am, please call 20043709 or email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. to secure your place.