New International Drama Festival Adjudicator Announced

Written by YGTV Team on 15 March 2022 .

Gibraltar Cultural Services (GCS), on behalf of the Ministry of Culture, has announced a change in Adjudicator for this year’s Gibraltar International Drama Festival, as the previous Adjudicator has withdrawn after contracting COVID-19. GCS is pleased to present Mr Alan Hayes B.Ed (Hons), GODA as the new Adjudicator for this year’s event.

Since professional training at Italia Conti Stage School, and a B.Ed (Hons) through London University in Theatre and Education, Mr Hayes has directed over one hundred stage performances.



After professional acting engagements in TV, radio and stage, he worked as Stage Manager in weekly repertory at the Intimate Theatre Palmer’s Green, London, before assuming the role of Head of Expressive Arts in a large comprehensive school, managing twenty Arts Staff.



He has also served as Principal Examiner and Principal Moderator for Drama with the AQA Examination Board.



Mr Hayes was appointed as a member of the Guild of Drama Adjudicators in 2008 and has recently completed a term as Vice Chair of their steering committee.



Tickets for the festival are on sale via www.buytickets.gi and are priced as follows:



- Each performance session – £6.00



- Gala Night – £12.00



- Season Ticket – £30.00



- Student Season Ticket – £20.00



For further information please contact the GCS Events Department via telephone 20067236 or email: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.