Route 45 Festival

Written by YGTV Team on 11 February 2024 .

Get ready to kick off the year with a bang at the inaugural Route 45 Festival! On Saturday, February 24th, starting from 5pm, the vibrant atmosphere of Viceroy Gibraltar will come alive with the sounds of eight bands, two DJs, and a plethora of entertainment guaranteed to keep you grooving all night long.

A statement from the organisers continued: “This event isn't just about music and fun; it's about coming together for a cause that's close to our hearts. We extend our deepest gratitude to the talented bands who are generously dedicating their time and skills to raise funds for the Cancer Relief Centre. This charity provide vital support and resources to individuals and families affected by cancer, making a meaningful difference in their lives.

“The lineup promises an eclectic mix of musical genres, ensuring there's something for everyone to enjoy. From rock to reggae, funk to folk, each band brings its unique flair to the stage, promising an unforgettable experience for music enthusiasts of all tastes.

“In addition to the live performances, our lineup of DJs will keep the energy high between sets, ensuring the party never stops. With pulsating beats and infectious rhythms, they'll keep you dancing into the wee hours of the morning.

“But Route 45 Festival is more than just a night of entertainment; it's an opportunity to make a difference in the lives of those battling cancer. By purchasing a ticket and joining us at this event, you're not only supporting local talent but also contributing to a worthy cause that impacts our community directly.

“So mark your calendars, gather your friends, and get ready for an unforgettable evening at Route 45 Festival. Tickets are available now via www.buytickets.gi so don't miss your chance to be part of this extraordinary event. Let's come together, celebrate life, and make a positive impact in the fight against cancer. See you there!”