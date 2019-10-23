GSD Announce Shadow Responsibilities

GSD Leader Keith Azopardi has announced the Shadow responsibilities assigned to the Opposition.

These are as follows:

Leader of the Opposition Keith Azopardi: BREXIT & European Affairs, the Public Service & MOD Industrial Relations, the Economy, Constitutional Affairs, Parliamentary Reform, Style of Government & Governance, Civil Aviation, International Tax Agreements & Exchange of Information, Personal Status & Immigration, Civil Rights, Self- Determination & UN issues; Heritage, Development & Planning & Lands Allocation;

Damon Bossino: Financial Services & Gaming; Tourism, Shipping & the Port;

Roy Clinton: Public Finance, Public Sector Efficiency & Procurement, Gibraltar Savings Bank, Taxation, Inward Investment, Small Business, Postal Services & Telecoms & eGovernment;

Daniel Feetham: Employment, Training & Skills; Justice & Equality [including emergency services, civil contingencies, fire, customs, borders & coastguard, police]; Utilities; Broadcasting and a special responsibility on human rights & decolonisation [shared with Keith Azopardi];

Elliott Phillips: Environment & Transport; Health & Care [including social services & drugs]; Youth, Families, Children & the Elderly;

Edwin Reyes: Housing; Education; Sports, Leisure & Culture.

Keith Azopardi said: “We are keen to start our Parliamentary work in these areas as soon as possible. We will work to provide the vigorous Opposition that is needed to ensure we keep Government in check. There is plenty to do and we are raring to go. This is a strong GSD Parliamentary team that will prove its strength in depth in months and years to come. We will be holding Ministers to account and present our clear alternative to this Government. I am very proud of the GSD team that I lead, of the hard work that we have done over the last two years to stabilise the Party and am keen to get started on this new phase of work. My job was made much more difficult over the last couple of years as I was the only Party Leader not in Parliament. My voice was not heard on some important issues. All that is going to change now and we will build on our big electoral platform given the trust that people have bestowed on us to take the role of the Official Opposition during the next four years. It is a privilege to be back in Parliament and by the end of the life of this Parliament we aspire to have clearly placed ourselves as the next Government in waiting.”