Lord Callanan At Gibraltar Day Lunch: Our Links Will Remain Unbreakable, You Are Part Of The British Family

Written by YGTV Team on 05 November 2019 .

The links between the UK and Gibraltar “will remain unbreakable” and the Rock is part of the British family - that was the key message from Lord Callanan, a Minister of State at the Department for Exiting the European Union, during his address at the annual Gibraltar Day Financial Services lunch at the Guildhall in the City of London earlier today.

Lord Callanan started by congratulating the Chief Minister on his reelection and said that it was a testament to Gibraltar’s ambition and entrepreneurial spirit that it “punches well above its weight.”

He noted that the links between the UK and Gibraltar were “enduring and longstanding” and characterized today’s economic relationship between the two as stronger than ever and underpinned by “shared values and common goals.”

“I am proud that the UK Government continues to support Gibraltar’s future prosperity,” he added.

He said the Double Taxation Agreement was a “new, stronger framework that would underpin and encourage trade and investment between us.” Lord Callanan added that the agreement was a sign of a joint commitment to the highest regulatory standards and would serve to strengthen measures against tax avoidance.

Lord Callanan repeated the UK’s double-lock commitment on sovereignty and said that the future held many opportunities for joint prosperity in spite of the “momentous times” the UK was living as it prepared to leave the EU.

The Joint Ministerial Council will meet again tomorrow to discuss Brexit-related matters.

Events continue with this evening’s reception at the Gherkin. Today is the 20th year that the Government has hosted a Gibraltar Day in London.