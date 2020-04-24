GSD: Interim Planning Regulations “Should Be Amended”

The GSD has said that the Planning Regulations introduced by Government yesterday as part of its COVID response plan are a “poor attempt” to find a workable interim solution to allow planning applications to be considered in an open manner.

A statement continued: “It is expected that the new environment of social distancing will be around for some time. In that context all working practices need to adapt to this. It is also important for there to be a balance found between allowing some economic activity and maintaining public participation and open decision-making. The effect of some of these regulations would simply suspend public participation, kick things forward interminably, subject decisions to opaque and unaccountable exercise of factors and potentially stifle economic activity. The COVID emergency often requires a rapid response but in this case there was no obvious urgency for these Regulations. More considered thought would have allowed for better administrative practices to have been introduced.

“The Government should review and reconsider this regime to ensure it is more transparent, allows most planning applications to proceed and guarantees effective public participation.

“The GSD accepts that in the case of planning applications that require Environmental Impact Assessments it may be right to proceed more cautiously in evolving new working practices so as to secure proper evaluation and due public participation.”