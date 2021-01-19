Government Welcomes GSD And Together Gibraltar’s Cautious Support For Framework Agreement With Spain

The Government says it “appreciates and welcomes” the GSD and Together Gibraltar’s cautious support for the in principle framework agreement with Spain.

A statement from the Government follows below:

Her Majesty's Government of Gibraltar appreciates and welcomes the GSD Opposition's cautious support, with reservations, as expressed by their leader, the Hon Keith Azopardi QC, for the in principle framework agreement and the continuation of the negotiations required to secure a Treaty between the United Kingdom and the European Union on enhanced mobility and fluidity of goods.

The Government similarly appreciates and welcomes the position taken by Together Gibraltar and their leader, the Hon Ms Hassan Nahon.

The Government notes the unanimous position of all who addressed the Parliament on Friday in seeking clarification of the Chief Minister's statement, who were naturally concerned about the nature and some aspects off the framework, but were supportive of continuing the negotiations in order to seek a Treaty text to be concluded in Brussels.

The Chief Minister, the Hon Fabian Picardo QC MP, said: "I was very pleased to be able to make the statement to Parliament on the framework and to be able to clarify questions that the Leader of the Opposition, Ms Hassan Nahon and other members raised. The essence of all the interventions made was that the Government should continue the work of seeking a Treaty between the United Kingdom and the European Union in relation to Gibraltar. I have kept the leaders of the GSD and Together Gibraltar informed of all the details of the negotiations and provided them with drafts of all the texts as we have been progressing through the discussions with our counterparts. I have discussed mutual concerns at length with them and I wanted to make clear in the House my thanks and those of the Deputy Chief Minister for the constructive and positive engagement we have enjoyed with Hon Mr Azopardi and Hon Ms Hassan Nahon over these months of negotiations. I trust we will be able to continue this positive engagement with Keith and Marlene through the period of the no doubt tough negotiations to come."





