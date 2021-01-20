GSD Says Questions About Spread Of COVID 19 In ERS “Should Be Answered”

The GSD says it wishes to send its deepest sympathy and condolences to the families and friends of those who have lost their lives to this horrific virus which appears to have taken hold in our ERS facilities and beyond. The party also says that “clearly there are questions in relation to the adequacy of measures being taken there to control the spread of COVID and families will want reassurances.”

A statement continued: “The announcement of 6 deaths to COVID 19 today is a further reminder of the dangers posed by the virus. The whole of Gibraltar has been deeply saddened by the tragic loss of life and has felt the pain caused to the many relatives and friends of those have passed away. As the families grieve for their loved ones so too does Gibraltar mourn the loss of so many of our elderly citizens who have one way or another made a contribution to our homeland. Our thoughts and prayers are with the families and friends of those who have been lost. It is understood that whilst families are suffering with loss there are also families anxious about the condition of their elderly relatives currently fighting the virus or shielding from the virus. The restrictions have prevented physical contact between the affected families and their elderly relatives and this has creating an enormous strain on all those involved. We must do all we can to ensure that contact between families and their loved ones is the best it can be through the use of the technology available.”

Shadow Minister for Health, Elliott Phillips, said:

"We know and understand that there are many genuinely held questions and concerns as to how the virus was able to penetrate the confines of ERS. Those questions should be answered and families reassured. Our health care workers have our unequivocal support. They are fighting a daily battle against the virus and are working to save the lives of our elderly and much loved citizens. Our healthcare workers are doing a tremendous job at huge personal sacrifice and we must support them in the physically and emotionally exhausting and challenging work they are doing. As a community the best support we can offer is to abide by public health guidance and ensure that we remain vigilant as the virus has gripped our community and not one member of our community remains unaffected by the public health emergency."