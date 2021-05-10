GSD: “Delays In The Issuing Of Identity Cards Are Seriously Impacting On Access To Health Services”

The GSD says it is “concerned” by the delays in the issuing of ID and GHA cards which is creating “much anxiety and stress amongst members of the public who need to access health care efficiently.”

The GSD's Shadow Minister for Health Elliott Phillips said: “The Government have a duty and obligation to make sure that people can access our health system with relative ease and without having to wait many months for basic documents to be issued. The bureaucratic hurdles and administrative delays are barriers to accessing healthcare and whilst we do not have infinite resources, the health of our citizens and the ability to access primary and routine medical examinations must come first always. Enhanced technology and human resources are the key to making much needed improvements in this most important area. The GSD calls on the Government to set out in detail how it intends to remedy the system without delay”