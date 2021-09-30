Government Notes Together Gibraltar Parking Statement

Written by YGTV Team on 30 September 2021 .

The Government has noted Together Gibraltar’s recent press release on parking meters.

The Chief Minister, Fabian Picardo said: "The Government will continue to conduct its business in a positive and constructive way. We have work to do and this requires us to get on with doing not just saying. Ms Hassan-Nahon’s constant name calling, sniping and pettiness is neither constructive nor in the best interests of the People of Gibraltar. As a member of the Parliament, she is elected to hold us to account, not to call us names and to call us liars when we tell the truth. It's a pity that her inability to deal with issues of real substance has led her to this immature behaviour and name calling, but it is not surprising."