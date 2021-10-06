GSD Says Blue ID Card Holders Are “Being Discriminated Against” At Frontier

The GSD says it has received reports that Blue ID (civilian registration) card holders are having their passports stamped again by the Spanish authorities on entry into Gibraltar. When the GSD last raised this in June this year the Government gave assurances that this practice would be dropped by Spain after representations it made.

A statement continued: “However it is clear from several reports to the Opposition that this is happening again and seems widespread practice. The GSD once again calls on Government to ensure that all residents of Gibraltar can enjoy normal mobility as promised pending the negotiations on a future treaty. ID/Civilian registration card holders of whatever colour reside in Gibraltar. Surely if it is about the issue of monitoring travel to Spain by UK residents the Spanish authorities should stamp the passports of persons without a Gibraltar ID/civilian registration card of any colour.”

Leader of the Opposition, Keith Azopardi said:

“People had been led to believe that the frontier bridging measures would be in place until the Treaty negotiations with the EU were over and pending an agreement on a future relationship. But some British residents of Gibraltar are being discriminated against when clearly, they reside here. There is no good reason for this and they had been assured by the Government that this would not happen again pending the negotiations. What is the Government doing about this and to protect the rights of British residents of Gibraltar? We have been calling on them to ensure their protection for months.”