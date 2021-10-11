Government “must come clean” on ‘Sea Breeze’ Floating Hotel, Says GSD

Written by YGTV Team on 11 October 2021 .

The GSD says that the statements Government has made to the media regarding the ‘Sea Breeze’ floating hotel are “contradictory” therefore giving the GSD and the public “more cause for concern.”

A statement continued: “Why can’t the Government simply set out the position clearly? Why can’t they issue a full statement as the GSD have asked them to do? What are they trying to hide?

“The Government informed the Gibraltar Chronicle, in reply to questions, that out of the ‘number of potential owner of the barge had indeed approached the Government. Accordingly, what is it to be: ‘NO’ or ‘YES’?”

Damon Bossino. Shadow Minister for Tourism said: “To our understanding and given the impression created by the professional look of the brochure and the UK Press reports - (with location identified as the small boats marina opposite the rowing clubs and even a local company identified as the entity contracted to carry out the re-fit) - it seems to us that it is a ‘done deal’ even though it remains to be seen if it’s going to happen at all.”

A statement ended: “The Government needs to come clean, stop misleading the public and disentangle itself from the conflicting web of its own creation.

“The GSD notes that, uncharacteristically for this media obsessed Government, it has not responded to the party’s statements in this regard. The Chief and Deputy Chief Ministers have said they are focussing on the post- Brexit deal but is the Minister for Tourism, or anyone else, incapable of responding?”