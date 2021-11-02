Together Gibraltar Questions Government Plans For Delivery Of Bob Peliza Mews And Chatham Views Project

Together Gibraltar says it “shares the concerns of these affected citizens, and is worried about the future of these projects and the lives affected by these delays”.

A statement from Together Gibraltar follows below:

In September of 2020, some 600 Gibraltarian families paid £500 a head as a deposit to secure access to properties in Chatham Views and Bob Peliza Mews. These citizens were told at the time that their contracts would be ready for them to sign 6-8 weeks later. Today, close to a year later, these contracts have not yet been delivered, and the prospective buyers find themselves feeling dejected and unsettled, unsure of if and when their homes are going to be built, incapable of moving forwards with their life projects and completely at a loss as to the reasons behind these unjustified delays.

In a question asked by the GSD last March, Minister Linares told Parliament that the building of these projects was dependent on the decommissioning and demolition of the Waterport Power Station and the AquaGib reverse Osmosis plant, and that processes required to achieve this had already begun. Later in September, TG leader Marlene Hassan Nahon also enquired about delays in these developments, but did not receive an answer due to the Housing Minister being absent from Gibraltar at the time.

TG shares the concerns of these affected citizens, and is worried about the future of these projects and the lives affected by these delays. With the aforementioned infrastructures still not decommissioned, and families still living in the Westside Mews annex, when does the Government expect to fulfil the promises made to these citizens? Why have purchase agreement contracts not been made available to these families? When can families reasonably expect this project to be delivered?

To not deliver contracts and then give indefinite answers as to the delivery of these projects amounts to leaving these families in the lurch and in the dark about their future. This is simply not good enough. These families deserve certainty and definite knowledge of when they can expect to resume their lives. TG urges Government to provide these certainties without further delay.





