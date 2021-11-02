Together Gibraltar Questions Government Plans For Delivery Of Bob Peliza Mews And Chatham Views Project

Together Gibraltar says it “shares the concerns of these affected citizens, and is worried about the future of  these projects and the lives affected by these delays”.

A statement from Together Gibraltar follows below:

In September of 2020, some 600 Gibraltarian families paid £500 a head as a deposit to  secure access to properties in Chatham Views and Bob Peliza Mews. These citizens were  told at the time that their contracts would be ready for them to sign 6-8 weeks later.  Today, close to a year later, these contracts have not yet been delivered, and the  prospective buyers find themselves feeling dejected and unsettled, unsure of if and when  their homes are going to be built, incapable of moving forwards with their life projects  and completely at a loss as to the reasons behind these unjustified delays. 

In a question asked by the GSD last March, Minister Linares told Parliament that the  building of these projects was dependent on the decommissioning and demolition of the  Waterport Power Station and the AquaGib reverse Osmosis plant, and that processes  required to achieve this had already begun. Later in September, TG leader Marlene  Hassan Nahon also enquired about delays in these developments, but did not receive an  answer due to the Housing Minister being absent from Gibraltar at the time. 

TG shares the concerns of these affected citizens, and is worried about the future of  these projects and the lives affected by these delays. With the aforementioned  infrastructures still not decommissioned, and families still living in the Westside Mews  annex, when does the Government expect to fulfil the promises made to these citizens?  Why have purchase agreement contracts not been made available to these families?  When can families reasonably expect this project to be delivered? 

To not deliver contracts and then give indefinite answers as to the delivery of these  projects amounts to leaving these families in the lurch and in the dark about their future.  This is simply not good enough. These families deserve certainty and definite knowledge  of when they can expect to resume their lives. TG urges Government to provide these  certainties without further delay. 



