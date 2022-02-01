GSD: Minister for Tourism admission on Fitur non-attendance is “shocking”

The GSD says it is “aghast” at the admission by the Minister for Tourism, Mr Vijay Daryanani, during last week’s GBC Viewpoint debate with shadow Tourism Minister, Damon Bossino, to the effect that the Gibraltar Government had decided not to have a stand at the Fitur tourism fair in Madrid a few weeks ago.

“Madrid, as the capital city of the country from which the vast majority of our excursionists come, was without Gibraltar government representation this year – a hopefully post-pandemic year when Gibraltar is strapped for cash and needs as much economic input as possible. It beggars belief and is quite frankly unforgiveable that the government should not have been there.” said Damon Bossino, the shadow Minister for Tourism.

A statement from the party continued: “The Minister, when challenged by Mr Bossino, flippantly and arrogantly dismissed the fact of the government’s non-attendance on the grounds that he “didn’t think it was important!”. The news was only made worse when on the same day the Minister boasted that he had gone many miles away to Bangladesh, in which he ostensibly identified “opportunities in many areas...like the hospitality industry”.

“Whether it is on tourism or in other areas, this government has clearly lost its way and is coming to the end of its sell-by date as many, many people are increasingly realising as each day goes by.”