GSD Asks Government To Clarify Reports On Delayed Flight Landings

Written by YGTV Team on 26 April 2022 .

The GSD has asked the Government to clarify recent reports in the Spanish press in which it is claimed that two planes were delayed entry into Gibraltar airport because our airport did not have flight controllers available.

Damon Bossino the shadow Minister for Tourism said:



“This cannot be good, if true. We ask that the government provide an explanation as to what has happened and if necessary, challenge the accuracy of the report. Either way it should give the required assurance that this latest incident (if true) is being taken up with the appropriate authorities at the highest level in order to avoid a repeat of what can only be described as an extraordinary incident. We can ill afford one of Gibraltar’s main entry points to be hampered in this way.”



