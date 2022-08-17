TG Questions Government On Consultation Process Regarding Jewish Home

Written by YGTV Team on 17 August 2022 .

Together Gibraltar has said that it is untrue that families of residents of the Jewish Home were consulted prior to changes to the running of the home.

A statement continued: “Following an interview on GBC with Sir Joe Bossano where he said that families of residents had been consulted prior to the changes made to the running of the Jewish Home, Together Gibraltar would like to express categorically that this is untrue. The party can confirm that it has had communication with families and carers who have confirmed they were not consulted, and that residents have had no choice or part in the decision to modify the management of the Jewish Home. Similarly, no conversations were had with the wider Jewish Community about this very sensitive and drastic policy change.



“TG would like to remind Government that the residents of the Jewish Home are also residents of the wider community of Gibraltar, and should therefore enjoy the same rights as everybody else. They are entitled to the same standards of care in their old age as those within other care institutions on the Rock, and should have been consulted in the implementation of a plan that will impact their lives significantly.”



TG leader Marlene Hassan Nahon said:



“For Sir Joe Bossano to say that the Jewish Home is not being privatised because the six beds they occupied in the hospital are not being shut down is simply bad spin. Elderly care is not a hotel service and the Government is not a provider of beds. it is a provider of care, and the reality is we now have 6 people who used to be cared for in public premises by government contracted workers and under public care standards, who will now be cared for by the cheapest company that applied for the tender.



“We would also like to enquire as to the credentials presented by Surgimed, a company that has been entrusted with the care of some our most vulnerable citizens. What is its track record in the Care industry? Were the advantages of hiring their services simply lower costs? The party would like more information on how a contract was awarded to a brand new company with practically no experience in the field.



“While it is true that the Jewish Home was historically independent of the Government’s elderly care provision, this does not mean that this situation was an optimal arrangement. Things have changed significantly, particularly with regards residents living within the Hospital’s ERS wing. These residents enjoy benefits like the participation of on call GHA doctors, something that doesn’t apply to the Jewish Home with the new setup. A proper process of consultation would have allowed all stakeholders to review the situation and figure out the best course of action for all involved.



“Lastly, it was regrettable to witness the minister indulge in a cheap jibe about the mental health of those who do not agree with his creative explanation of this deal. It is disappointing to see a man of Sir Joe’s stature descending to a kind of humour that propagates stigmas and mocks the suffering of those with serious mental health conditions.”



