Government To Answer GSD Questions In Parliament

Written by YGTV Team on 17 November 2022 .

The Government says it will be answering all the GSD’s questions in Parliament later this month.

A statement from the Government follows below:

The Government looks forward to answering all questions from the GSD in Parliament this month. These include questions on developments and on the Government delivering on its commitments to build a new Youth Centre for young people at Laguna Estate.

The Government will also continue to deliver for our people, despite the challenging international economic environment.

The GSD will no doubt continue to complain and criticise without doing anything constructive to make people's lives better.

The Chief Minister, the Hon Fabian Picardo KC MP, said: "The GSD want to criticise and complain about everything. The criticise a lack of cleanliness and they criticise when we deep clean. They criticise a lack of maintenance in estates and the criticise when we spend money on refurbishments for our people. They will criticise anything for the sake oftrying to create a wave of misery thatthey can ride into Convent Place. It won't happen. The fact of the matter is that Gibraltar continues to be a great place to live, better than most other places in the world and we are working to improve such failings as we identify.

"The GSD can continue to criticise and complain unconstructively. The people of Gibraltar see through their negative approach and understand that they are riven with divisions on the leadership of the party, which leads some of their members to want to issue press releases for the sake of getting their names read in the press. The people of Gibraltar can see through that too.

“I will continue with my very successful 'on-location' programme, which I begun some years ago. It helps me to understand issues people have in estates and other areas around Gibraltar. I also am able to hold clinics outside of Convent Place - something I do not just do in an election year, as the GSD transparently and notoriously do."





