Laguna Youth Club Hold Community BBQ

Written by YGTV Team on 28 June 2019 .

On Wednesday 26th of June the Gibraltar Youth Service held their annual summer community barbeque evening at Laguna Youth Club.

The evening was supported by over hundred and thirty members of the Glacis and Laguna Community.

A spokesperson said: "The purpose of the evening was to develop cohesion amongst the community and the youth club. This event offered entertainment for the young people and their families, a number of activities were organised for all to enjoy, including face painting, some singing from the Joyful Riot choir, an arts and craft corner, a bouncy castle and fun games for the younger members. The evening was a huge success and demonstrated true community spirit with both club members and neighbours helping with the event. The Gibraltar Youth Service would like to thank everyone for their role and support in this event."

For any general information about the Gibraltar Youth Service please contact Mark Zammit, Principal Youth Officer on This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or call 20078637





