Government Welcomes Bet365 Announcement

Written by YGTV Team on 30 August 2019 .

The Government says it welcomes the announcement that bet365 will maintain a significant level of jobs, substance and operational presence in Gibraltar.

A statement from the Government follows below:

All stakeholders, have worked collaboratively to achieve a mutually acceptable outcome; that retains bet365’s presence here and allows them to grow parts of the business from Gibraltar.

The Chief Minister, Fabian Picardo, said: "I am very pleased that bet365 are NOT leaving Gibraltar. This is very good news. Albert Isola and I have invested a lot of time and effort to get them to stay in Gibraltar. I travelled to their UK headquarters in Stoke at short notice to meet members of the company board as soon as we were made aware of the decision in order to keep part of this business for Gibraltar. We are very pleased that they are doing so with a substantial presence that I believe will once again flourish and grow into many hundreds of staff, again, in the long term. This is an excellent decision for Gibraltar and another demonstration of the work we have done to ensure that Brexit does not decimate our economy as many of the naysayers in our politics seems to want to see for their own partisan ends and as many of our enemies outside Gibraltar would like to see."