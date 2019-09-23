Gibraltar Health Authority Staff Awards 2019

The Gibraltar Health Authority’s staff awards presentation took place on the 18th September at the Rock Hotel. This followed the recent launch of a new awards scheme to celebrate outstanding care and staff dedication.

The awards focused on the ways in which the GHA’s “WE CARE” values are upheld by staff.

The values were published earlier this year when the new GHA Constitution was launched.

Nominations were invited from patients, relatives, carers and GHA staff. The recipients of awards, for each category, were the following:

Leadership Impact Award – Ms Sandie Gracia, Director of Nursing Services, and Human Resources Manager, Mr Christian Sanchez (joint winners). Working in Partnership Award – The Bed Management Team. GHA Values Award – Hospital Attendant, Mr Henry Danino. Healthcare Team of the Year Award– The Dialysis Unit and the team at Mount Alvernia’s 2nd Floor (joint winners). Outstanding Contribution Award – Consultant Urologist, Mr Tamas Takacs. Support Services Award – Human Resources Department. Lifetime Achievement Award – Registered General Nurse at the Critical Care Unit, Ms Estela Cascado Martinez and Sister/Charge Nurse at the Day Surgery Unit, Ms Angie Morgan (joint winners). Patient’s Choice Award – Ms Marta Morales, Sister/Charge Nurse at the Dialysis Unit.

Mrs Paula Galliano was also presented with a bouquet during the event in recognition of her outstanding contribution to health services in Gibraltar. Mrs Galliano, a retired Midwife, continues to serve the GHA as a member of the GHA Board, a Patient Advocate on recruitment panels, and a member of the Healthcare Services Commission.